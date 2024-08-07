Tommy Pham's two-run home run (7)
Tommy Pham smashes a two-run home run to left, extending the Cardinals' lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
“I don't want them to be better,” Emma Hayes said after the USWNT's 1-0 Olympic semifinal win over Germany. “Truthfully. I want them to suffer. And I thought we suffered a hell of a lot today. And — good.”
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, eliminating the remaining American women from the tournament.
The 49ers and Aiyuk couldn't agree to a new contract extension.
Hocker chased down the competition on the final stretch to claim gold.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
With Yahoo's default trade deadline looming, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some final deal suggestions.
Surfers waited after time ran out for judges to score the decisive final ride that ensured Marks' victory.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Biles and Chiles wanted to celebrate the great Rebeca Andrade, who is one of them.
Biles won her 11th career Olympic medal.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The top level of college football is adopting a 12-team postseason format this season for the first time. Here's how the field will be decided and when each game will be played.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Harrison is one of the NFL's hot young rookies, but you can't buy his jersey.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.