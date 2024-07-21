Tommy Pham's RBI single
Tommy Pham singles to center field in the top of the 6th inning to score Nicky Lopez and give the White Sox a 1-0 lead
Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic, but will return to the booth with the CW's college football coverage.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Though it wasn't against Mike Tyson like he initially planned, Jake Paul got his win on Saturday night.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.