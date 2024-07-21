Tommy Kuhse with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls
With the Olympics kicking off next week, USA Basketball Women's Olympic Team will take on the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday in preparation for the Paris Games.
Trout has not played since April 29 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Russell Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets after reaching a contract buyout with the Jazz.
Garcia was arrested in June for vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, one of a slew of recent incidents that have affected his boxing career.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Harding and Redick played in college at Duke at the same time and previously worked together on the 76ers.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to throw one more minor league rehab start before rejoining the major league rotation.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
Jordan Addison was reportedly found asleep at the wheel and blocking traffic near LAX on Friday night.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the highlights that came from the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, as well as make their picks for the newly-reformatted Home Run Derby and take a look at the whacky weekend in baseball.