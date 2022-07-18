Tom Tugendhat eliminated from Tory leadership race

Storyful
A rapidly growing wildfire broke out in El Pont de Vilomara in Spain’s Catalonia region on Sunday, July 17, forcing confinement for several municipalities and residential evacuations, according to officials.The wildfire had burned at least 1,656 hectares (about 4,092 acres) as of Monday, officials said.This footage was filmed by Twitter user @TGangosa, who said it was captured as horses were evacuated on Sunday. El Pais reported at least 200 residents were evacuated, as thousands more from the municipalities of Navarcles, Sant Fruitos de Bages, Sant Vicenc de Castellet, Castellbell i el Vilar, and El Pont de Vilomara were said to be under clouds of smoke.The fire in El Pont de Vilomara is among 30 active wildfires in Spain, according to local news reports. Credit: @TGangosa via Storyful