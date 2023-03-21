Tom Izzo talks one-on-one with Brad Galli ahead of Michigan State's Sweet 16 trip
Before Michigan State left for New York City on Tuesday, head coach Tom Izzo talked one-on-one with Brad Galli about the Spartans' Sweet 16 matchup.
The NCAA predicted doom and gloom if college athletes were ever paid. Well, they're getting paid, and the NCAA tournament is putting up record numbers.
It's become a tradition for the royals to share a photos on Instagram to celebrate the women in their family.
Mallory Edens, who is reportedly dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is a Princeton graduate, former college athlete, and model.
Masters week is quickly approaching. Here's a list of golfers who have qualified to participate, including some from LIV Golf.
Fanatics is set to become the league's official on-ice outfitter beginning in the 2024-25 season. Fans were less than thrilled.
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
On international fight week, The Independent picks the best combatant to have graced each division in MMA’s best-known promotion
TORONTO — Luke Schenn entered the home dressing room at Scotiabank Arena last week. He made a move towards what used to be his locker before catching himself. It had been almost 11 years since the defenceman's first stint with the Maple Leafs ended. Old habits, however, die hard. "Didn't mean to do it," Schenn said. "It's just sort of flashbacks. There's been so much time in between. "And then at the same time, it's nothing but memories." Toronto reacquired the 33-year-old from the Vancouver Can
How come Belal Muhammad isn't even being mentioned as a UFC welterweight title challenger?
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — It was mixed results for Canada on Tuesday at the world women's curling championship with a narrow loss to undefeated Switzerland and a comfortable victory over winless New Zealand. Kerri Einarson's squad from Gimli, Man., opened its day with a 7-6 defeat at the hands of three-time defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni before rebounding with a 10-4 win over New Zealand's Bridget Becker. The results left Canada tied for second place at 5-2 through 11 draws heading into games We
"We'll learn from it and move on," the driver said after what one outlet called a "bonkers meltdown."
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
Six seasons down, one more season to go? Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon has completed production on Season 6 amid rumblings that the previously ordered Season 7 will be its last. “That’s a wrap on Season 6,” series star Raegan Revord, who plays the boy genius’ twin sister Missy, wrote on Instagram. “Even after […]
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
The trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman looked nothing like their first two encounters.
Two-time World Baseball Classic winner Japan and reigning champion United States will play for the title on Tuesday night.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson improved to 4-1 in round-robin play with a sweep of her matches Monday at the world women's curling championship. Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris downed Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in the morning draw before holding on for a 9-8 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison in the late session. The wins moved Canada into sole possession of second place behind Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (5-0). "We’ve had a few really tight ba
Kyrie Irving is no stranger to being the focus of media attention, and he told reporters he had empathy for Ja Morant's situation.
Alcaraz enjoyed a dream start to the matchup of first-time Indian Wells finalists as he got an early break for a 2-0 lead and dropped just six points on serve as he raced through the opening set in 36 minutes. Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who was looking to add another title to the ones he collected in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai over the last month, was unable to stop the bleeding and had no answer for the Spaniard's brilliance the rest of the way. Alcaraz broke to love in the first game of the second set and held at love for a 2-0 lead as a resigned Medvedev dropped 10 consecutive points dating back to the first frame.