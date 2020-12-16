Tom Cruise explodes on 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members who violated COVID-19 protocols
New audio appears to capture Tom Cruise ranting at members of the crew on the British set of "Mission: Impossible 7" for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
New audio appears to capture Tom Cruise ranting at members of the crew on the British set of "Mission: Impossible 7" for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.
Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.
It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.
The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.
Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.
Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.
Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.
Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however.
Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.
Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?
The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.
Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?
Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon provide some noteworthy stats and trends for Week 15 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!
The NFC East is no longer the laughingstock division in the NFL.After combining to win just two of their first 21 non-division games this season, the teams from the NFC East have been knocking off some powerhouses in recent weeks.Philadelphia beat NFC leading New Orleans last week in the first game with rookie Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback. That came a week after Washington handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the season and the New York Giants upset Seattle on the road.With Washington winning again last week against San Francisco and Dallas knocking off Cincinnati, the NFC East won three non-division games in the same week for the first time since Week 3 in 2018.In all, NFC East teams have an 8-5 record the past four weeks when playing games outside the division, the most wins of any division in that span.For the season, NFC East teams are 10-23-1 (.309 winning percentage) when playing teams outside the division, the worst in the NFL this season. But after being in danger of setting the record for the worst season for a division since the merger, the NFC East is assured of not breaking the mark set by the 2008 NFC West, which combined to go 10-30 (.250).The NFC East is actually outperforming its mark from last season when its teams went 12-28 outside the division. With two wins in the final six-non division games this season, the NFC East can top that mark.MONDAY MAYHEM: The Monday night thriller between Baltimore and Cleveland proved to be one for the statistical history books.The nine rushing touchdowns in the Ravens 47-42 win tied an NFL record for the most in a game that was last accomplished in 1922.The teams combined for 20 points in the final two minutes, starting with Lamar Jackson coming out of the locker room after getting treated for cramps to throw a fourth-down, 44-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown on his first play back with 1:51 to play.After the 2-point conversion put Baltimore up seven, Baker Mayfield answered 47 seconds later with a game-tying 22-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt.That left Jackson enough time to put the Ravens in position for Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 2 seconds left. Baltimore added a safety on the final play when Jarvis Landry was forced out of bounds in the end zone on a lateral play.It marked just the third time in the past 20 seasons that teams combined for at least 20 points in the final 2:00 of regulation. Baltimore and Minnesota scored 28 points on Dec. 8, 2013, and Detroit and Tennessee combined for 21 on Sept. 23, 2012.Jackson had his ninth career game, including the playoffs, with at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing, breaking the record held by Michael Vick. No one else has done that more than four times.Mayfield lost for the second time when leading his team to at least 42 points, having also done it in a 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders in 2018. There have been 15 games in the Super Bowl era where a team lost despite scoring at least 42 points and Mayfield is the only QB to lose two of them.COMEBACK CHIEFS: When Kansas City overcame a 10-0 deficit to beat Miami, it was one of 39 games this season that a team came back to win after trailing by double digits. That’s the most ever through 14 weeks in NFL history.That the Chiefs managed to do it shouldn’t be a surprise. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Kansas City is 9-5 in the regular season and playoffs in games the Chiefs have fallen behind by at least 10 points, including all three post-season wins in last season’s Super Bowl run.No other team has a winning record since 2018 after falling behind by double digits, with the winning percentage for everyone else coming in at .157.DYNAMIC DUO: Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill are putting together some impressive receiving seasons.Adams has 1,144 yards and 14 scoring catches despite missing two games with injuries, while Hill has 1,158 yards and 14 TDs.Before this year, there had been only six times that a receiving had at least 1,100 yards receiving and 14 TDs through 13 games since the merger. It hadn’t happened since 2007 when Randy Moss and Terrell Owens both did it for the second time in their careers.Owens also did it in 2004 and Moss in 1998. The only other player to do it is Jerry Rice, who also accomplished the feat twice, in 1986 and ’89.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
SYDNEY, Australia — Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.The now 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox legend and 12-time Major League Baseball all-star is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.Sydney manager Shane Barclay said the two-time World Series winner’s preparation for the season — his team opens the season against the defending champion Melbourne Aces — could not be faulted.“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Barclay said Wednesday. “The buy-in from him (Ramirez) has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going ‘there’s no way this guy is 48’.“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, has played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.In 2009, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games for violating baseball’s drug policy. In 2011, Ramirez was informed by MLB of another violation of its drug policy and a 100-game suspension but he later appealed and the ban was reduced to 50 games.Ramirez has been joined in Sydney by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec on an off-season assignment. Balkovec is the first woman to perform that role in the MLB.Injuries hit Sydney hard at the end of last season as they missed the playoffs, winning just five of their last 22 games.“The culture that has been created this year is five steps up (on last season),” Barclay said. “It doesn’t win you an ABL trophy but it gives us the foundation we need to be knocking on the door most years. We’re a new club.”___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportspire BallparkThe Associated Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to go through which teams will make the NBA Playoffs.
Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press