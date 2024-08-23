Is Tom Brady still a top 5 QB if he returned to NFL? 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses how Tom Brady would play if he returned to play in the NFL for the 2024 season.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
The Longhorns lost a lot of key players to the NFL Draft and have already lost another to injury this preseason. But they have one of the nation's top QBs, plenty of veterans and a pliable schedule ahead of them this season.
Al Michaels seems very happy sticking to "Thursday Night Football."
The Chiefs hit a home run with their pick of Creed Humphrey three years ago.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald come to you live from Yahoo Studios in Los Angeles to finally get some takes off their chest.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.
What if the start of the college football season began a week earlier? It could very well happen in the future, and the NFL may play a crucial role in the decision.
The NFL is back, and your options for watching every moment of the action are as plentiful as ever thanks to our friends at NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros give their take on the controversy surrounding Fabrizio Romano & Mason Greenwood. They also break down Leagues Cup action and react to the new NWSL collective bargaining agreement.
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
As their 2024 season begins in Dublin against Georgia Tech, the Seminoles are trying their best to put the crushing disappointment of being left out of last year's playoff behind them.
Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.
Nedoroscik had been training for the Olympics for years, and he’s looking forward to bringing some of those skills to the dance floor as well.