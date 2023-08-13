Tom Brady delights fans as he pops into pub ahead of Birmingham City match.mp4
Tom Brady delights fans as he pops into pub ahead of Birmingham City match.mp4
Tom Brady delights fans as he pops into pub ahead of Birmingham City match.mp4
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
Meghan Markle took a stroll through Montecito, California, wearing warm layers in pale shades of tan, blue, and white.
Australia beat France in a 10-round penalty shootout that sent millions across the co-host nation erupting in joy.
Friday's game was a family affair for team owner David Beckham
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Hervé Renard walked away from the narrowest of Women’s World Cup quarterfinal exits and immediately started plotting France’s next opportunity to avenge a loss to Australia. Co-host Australia held fifth-ranked France 0-0 in regulation and extra time and then won 7-6 in a penalty shootout on Saturday in Brisbane. The Australians advanced to the semifinals for the first time and will next face European champion England. Renard’s French lineup will go home, their attentio
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak. Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game on Friday night. Messi has scored in all five of his appearances with Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year has yet to lose a match with Miami, walking off winners in all fiv
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the quarter-final matches at the Women's World Cup.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William couldn't be prouder of England's Lionesses after their epic victory over Colombia in the World Cup quarter final. See their sweet message to the team.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
The country has spent billions recruiting the sport's biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, as another season kicks off Friday.
Canadians weren't able to make a deep run at the National Bank Open, but the tournament still featured some great local stories.
Insider caught up with executive producer Maril Davis about Jamie and Claire's non-cliffhanger ending and what's to come in the rest of season seven.
World number one Iga Swiatek lost 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open in a match disrupted by novelty song Cotton Eye Joe.
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
Alcaraz had not lost since the French Open.
SYDNEY (AP) — The tests keep coming for England at the Women’s World Cup and the Lionesses keep roaring. Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals with a second-half goal to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday in a game that showcased the resolve of Sarina Wiegman's team and set up a clash with co-host Australia. “We always find a way through," said Russo, whose goal completed a come-from-behind win after Leicy Santos had given Colombia a first-half lead. “One of the strongest things about this
The Women’s World Cup will have a new winner as Sweden held off a late Japan fightback to set up a semi-final against Spain