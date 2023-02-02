Tom Brady announces he's retiring 'for good'
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3HLc0Se In a solemn video on social media on Wednesday, Tom Brady announced that he's retiring "for good." "I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," Brady said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. Won't be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."