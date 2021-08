The Canadian Press

TOKYO — The hot and muggy weather in Tokyo that wreaked havoc on athletes throughout the Games could not slow down or cool off Canada on the final full day of competition. But the inadvertent dip into Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway by the two canoe sprinters who put Canada's medal tally over the top? Well, that's one way to beat the heat. A bronze medal by Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe in the women's canoe double 500 metres gave Canada its 23rd medal in Tokyo, the country's highest ta