The Canadian Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan — The Canadian women's soccer team won Olympic gold in dramatic fashion on Friday, edging Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after the teams finished regulation and extra time tied at one. After each team scored on two of five tries from the penalty spot, Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé stopped Jonna Andersson's attempt to set the stage for Julia Grosso. Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl got a piece of the Canadian midfielder's shot to the left side, but couldn't stop it from findin