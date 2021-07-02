Tokyo Olympics To Allow Breastfeeding Athletes To Bring Children

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Summer Olympics had earlier banned families of athletes from attending the Games. After many new mothers protested the decision, the organizers have now put out a statement saying that children would be allowed to accompany breastfeeding mothers. US footballer Alex Morgan said that she is still unsure about the new guidance. Mother to a one-year-old daughter, Morgan tweeted, "Still not sure what 'when necessary' even means.”

(Script by Sherina Poyyail; Video produced and edited by Manasi Phadnis)