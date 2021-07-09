Toilet turns excrement to digital currency
This toilet turns human waste to digital currency
Location: ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA
It is called the BeeVi toilet
It is connected to a virtual currency called Ggool
If you use the toilet you can earn 10 Ggool a day
That can be used to buy coffee, noodles, fruit or books
Location: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Name: Cho Jae-Weon, BeeVi toilet engineer
"If we think outside the box and use different scientific technology, faeces can make energy and manure. Circulating this precious value back into the ecological system and the economy is the idea of BeeVi toilet."
The excrement is helping power a university building
The human waste produces biogas and manure for a nearby garden