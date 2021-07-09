Toilet turns excrement to digital currency

This toilet turns human waste to digital currency

Location: ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA

It is called the BeeVi toilet

It is connected to a virtual currency called Ggool

If you use the toilet you can earn 10 Ggool a day

That can be used to buy coffee, noodles, fruit or books

Location: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Name: Cho Jae-Weon, BeeVi toilet engineer

"If we think outside the box and use different scientific technology, faeces can make energy and manure. Circulating this precious value back into the ecological system and the economy is the idea of BeeVi toilet."

The excrement is helping power a university building

The human waste produces biogas and manure for a nearby garden