Toddler Takes on Cycling Challenge With Pony, Chicken and Guinea Pig for Company

A two-year-old girl has helped raise over £1,000 for her mother’s Surrey-based therapy animal business, by undertaking a challenge to not only learn how to ride a bike, but also cycle 10 meters, with a pony, chicken, and guinea pig for company.

Caroline Seignot shared footage on June 20 of her daughter, Verity, meeting her goal, with the toddler seen riding her bike (with the aid of stabilizers) while keeping the reins of a pony gripped in one hand.

The guinea pig, meanwhile, is seen in the bike’s basket, with the chicken in a second basket placed over the handlebars. For good measure, a donkey is seen wandering around in the background, taking in Verity’s feat.

The toddler’s passion for the animals her mother keeps is documented on the Verity and the Pony Pals Facebook page.

The Pony Pals business sees ponies, miniature horses and donkeys make therapy visits to nursing homes, hospices, hospitals, and community centers.

The GoFundMe page for the cycling challenge includes a note from Seignot saying that business has “completely stopped” since the lockdown in the UK began. Credit: Caroline Seignot via Storyful