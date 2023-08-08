Toddler's Wild Singing Style in Duet With Grandfather Goes Viral

A toddler’s emotive vocal performance has been stunning people on TikTok since his mom posted a throwback video in July.

The video, by Tiffany Villaester, shows her now eight-year-old son Cameron singing his heart out when he was just a toddler, as his grandfather plays along on guitar.

“This is all Cameron’s original lyrics, wrote and performed by him,” Villaester joked.

“Cameron has been exposed to music his whole life due to his Lolo always owning a music room and playing his guitar often. Lolo has always been musically inclined so he obviously passed it down to his grandson,” she added. “Lolo” is a Philippine word for grandfather.

In an interview with the Daily Dot website, Cameron’s grandfather, Harv, said he’s now “interested in learning piano.” Credit: Tiffany Villaester via Storyful

