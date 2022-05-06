Toddler and Mother Duet for 'Poop Song'

A three-year-old girl from Calgary, Alberta, duetted with her mother for a catchy song about poop, with the hilarious result posted to Facebook.

Sharon Pacquiao recorded this video of her and her daughter Xyla singing the song, while the youngster’s father watched on.

Lyrics include her mother asking “Baby Xyla, Baby Xyla, why did you poop?” With the response from Xyla being: “Poop in my diaper, poop in my diaper, that’s all I do.”

Xyla’s trials and tribulations with poop also led to another viral video moment, when she was caught hiding out after a potty-training mishap. Credit: Sharon Pacquiao via Storyful