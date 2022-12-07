Toddler Just Can't Stay Awake Till Daddy Comes Home

Little Matia loves to stay up until his dad comes home from work. At least, in theory. But as this super cute video shows, it’s easier said than done when you’re all tuckered out.

Hilarious video from mom Suzana Marjanovic shows the then-15-month-old Matia repeatedly nodding off as he battles the tiredness while sitting in his dad’s favorite spot.

Marjanovic, Hallandale Beach, Florida, told Storyful the video was recorded in 2019, and that the scene used to play out “very often”. Credit: Suzana Marjanovic via Storyful