Toddler hugs trees every time she goes outside to play
This sweet little girl likes to greet the trees when she goes outside to play every morning. Adorable!
This sweet little girl likes to greet the trees when she goes outside to play every morning. Adorable!
After the show, Candi Davis recounted Winfrey kicked off her heels, sat on the edge of the stage, and had a heart-to-heart with audience members.
Emily Ratajkowski just dropped a major Instagram post that shows off her toned butt in a thong bikini. The model's go-to workout is a Zumba class.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of the British royal family have mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, after photographs, videos and other participants’ accounts gave a very different—and much less perilous—impression of the evening’s events, with one friend of Princ
The Ohio Republican's latest message backfires on Twitter.
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
Miranda Lambert brought three incredible looks to the ACM awards show, but her best look was the blue silky number she wore on the red carpet.
Miley Cyrus graced the cover of British Vogue's June 2023 issue in two bodysuit looks, one featuring very high cut legs and the other more cut-outs than fabric.
The singer left little to the imagination in her netted dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
The alleged car chase involving the royal couple is said to have lasted over two hours through the streets of New York
Calista Flockhart posted a sweet pic of her actor husband admiring her black tulle gown before the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Carole Middleton started Party Pieces as a young mom after only being able to find clown plates when she celebrated Kate's fifth birthday
TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. The move by the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs came less than 24 hours after the club was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs in a three-game sweep by the Rochester Americans. Moore just finished his fourth season as Marlies' coach, while MacLean was in his role for the last eight years. Snowden, meanwhile, had b
"They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, 'It'll never work.'"
The GOP senator's new book on manliness is getting trashed by critics.
An Ottawa fisherman is on the hook for a hefty fine after catching roughly 10 times the legal limit during a fly-in trip to a remote northern Ontario lake. The man pleaded guilty last month to possessing fish over the legal limit and possessing fish packed in a manner that could not easily be counted, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday. In June 2021, conservation officers were alerted to a group of anglers who'd been fishing on Whitewater Lake nort
A hilariously chaotic scene unfolded in the penalty box during Game 4 of the OHL's championship series between the London Knights and Peterborough Petes.
New York dressing with a splash of L.A.
Cannes has been accused of refusing entry to a critic of a controversial film included at the festival.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
It is hard to believe that five years ago today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through the streets of Windsor in an Ascot Landau carriage, cheered by adoring crowds on their wedding. At the time, household staff weren’t entirely confident the relationship would go the distance – “no one could see it lasting longer than three years”, according to one insider. Yet as the couple celebrate their “wood” anniversary, Harry and Meghan have proved their doubters wrong.