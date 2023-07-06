Toddler hit, killed by car in Town 'N' Country after getting out of home: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating after a 3-year-old was hit by a car and killed early Thursday morning in Town 'N' Country. Amanda Granit, Chief Communications Officer, said the incident appears to be a heartbreaking tragedy after deputies found an open door at a nearby apartment complex and the parents "frantically" searching for the child. Granit said deputies were called just after 3 a.m. to Sheldon Road near Brennan Circle. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/toddler-killed-after-being-hit-by-car-in-town-n-country-authorities-say