Toddler 'Fed Up With Motherhood' Throws Her Baby Doll Out the Door

A toddler decided it was time to part ways with her baby doll while playing at her home in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Video taken by Brittany Cunningham shows her daughter Isla throwing the doll out of the room, shutting the door and running off while giggling.

Cunningham shared the video to TikTok with the caption: “I feel you girl, motherhood is overwhelming.”

Speaking to Storyful, Cunningham joked that Isla was “fed up with motherhood.”

“Don’t worry, she left the baby doll a blanket,” she said. Credit: Brittany Cunningham via Storyful