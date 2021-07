A toddler revelled in a snow-covered park as icy weather blanketed part of Guyra, New South Wales, in white on July 21.

This footage shows 3-year-old Breanna enjoying a snow day as Guyra Recreation Ground was transformed into a winter wonderland.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of a cold snap impacting large parts of New South Wales, as a front moved through the state. Credit: Hsiao Yi Stace via Storyful