Toddler Best Friends Reunite With a Hug After Quarantine Ends in Beijing

After being quarantined for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing, China, four-year-old Jazz Rose could not contain his excitement when he saw his best friend, Mikel, for the first time.

In a video recorded on March 29, as people were reportedly allowed to move more freely after the lockdown, Jazz spots Mikel and excitedly yells his name before the pair run toward one another. They then embrace, and Mikel lifts Jazz off the ground.

“I can’t believe you are back,” Jazz can be heard saying to Mikel as the young boys look at each other from under their face masks.

While much of the world still remains subject to various quarantine or lockdown measures, life in some areas of China was beginning to return to normal in early April as restaurants and shops slowly reopened.

As of April 9, China had reported 81,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the majority of which occurred in Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan. Credit: Patrick Flanary via Storyful