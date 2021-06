The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw wrapped up the eighth inning and left the mound to a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd after a performance measuring up to the best in his remarkable career. Those wild cheers quickly turned to boos when umpires inspected him for foreign substances, but Kershaw only smiled and then waved his cap as the roar returned. “To have a full crowd of Dodgers fans again, I missed it, and it's awesome,” Kershaw said. “I don't ever want to go back.” Kershaw an