The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 42 shots Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning eked out a 3-1 win over the rejuvenated Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. The Bolts mustered only 23 shots on Montreal netminder Carey Price, compared to 43 shots from the Habs. But it wasn't enough to solve Vasilevskiy, whose team now takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 Friday in Montreal. The Lightning opened the scoring six minutes into the second on Anthony Cirelli's bl