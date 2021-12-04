Today in History for December 5th
Prohibition ends in the United States; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies; Walt Disney and Little Richard are born. (Dec. 5)
Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is confident the best version of the Toronto Argonauts will be on the field Sunday in the East Division final.
LeBron James believes he should have immediately received a follow-up test after testing positive for COVID-19.
Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes, leading the Denver Nuggets over the New York Knicks 113-99 Saturday.
Max Verstappen slapped the wall in the 27th and final turn of Formula One's newest circuit, handing the front row for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton.
Boston Celtics centre Enes Freedom is challenging NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The Hornets did not reveal whether any player tested positive for COVID-19.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility after a scary incident at his home last month, and is now out indefinitely for the Vikings.
The life story of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is headed to the big screen.
The CFL has walked back its COVID-19 protocols, allowing a chance for McLeod Bethel-Thompson to play on Sunday.
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their ascent, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals remain as steady as ever, while the streaking New York Rangers crack the list for the first time this season.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is finding new ways to surprise Raptors fans. The latest, his ability to make quick decisions, make shots at crucial times and demonstrate leadership with the variety of young players on Toronto.
Eugene and Dan Levy must be proud.
Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.
Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers continued their string of comebacks by rallying from three one-goal deficits to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday. Maxim Mamin scored two goals and Reinhart added a goal for Florida. Lucas Carlsson and Anton Lundell each had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Panthers — plus stopped Ryan O'Reilly to end the shootout. Ville Husso made a career-best 48 saves for the Blues
A year after going just 2-7, Baylor is back at the top of the Big 12. And the Bears cost Oklahoma State a potential playoff berth in the process.
The Huskies are now tied with Marshall for the most titles in conference history.
LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Manchester City is on top of the English Premier League for the first time this season. And if Pep Guardiola's team keeps playing like this, it could be difficult to knock City off its perch — even in a tight title race that saw three different teams lead the standings during Saturday. On a day when previous leader Chelsea faltered, City displayed total dominance in a 3-1 win at Watford that showed off the kind of fluid passing game that helped Guardiola's team w