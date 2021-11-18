Today is Great American Smoke Out - State has free help

The Canadian Press

SASKATOON — Vice-skip Darren Moulding has played in Olympic qualifiers, Grand Slams, top tour events as well as national and world championships for Brendan Bottcher's Edmonton-based team. When it comes to intensity, he says nothing quite compares to the Tim Hortons Canadian Curling Trials. "The camaraderie between the curlers goes away a little bit," he said. "It's probably the most competitive event I've ever played in." Bottcher's rink is one of nine men's teams entered in the 2021 trials sta