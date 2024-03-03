Tobias Harris scores and draws the foul
Tobias Harris scores and draws the foul, 03/03/2024
Sharlene Mawdsley is disqualified after qualifying for the 400m final at the World Indoor Championships as the Ireland's team appeal is rejected.
TORONTO — Max Domi knows better than most what it takes to be an enforcer in the NHL. After watching two heavyweights go toe-to-toe at centre ice Saturday, he used his hands in a different manner to secure the extra point. The Maple Leafs centre scored the shootout winner on a night that saw teammate Ryan Reaves drop the gloves with hulking Rangers rookie Matt Rempe in a much-anticipated fight as Toronto downed New York 4-3. Domi snapped a shot past Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round after Rang
It pays to play well on the LPGA.
The tennis legend spoke to PEOPLE in Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of "The Netflix Slam" match
The details, provided by the PGA Tour's TourCast, are ugly.
"However that’s going to happen, I don’t know, but that’s what I would like to see."
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are four teams linked to a potential trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.
Jake Paul continues his "road to becoming world champion" when he added another TKO to his record against an overmatched Ryan Bourland.
Sydney Sweeney paid homage to her birth year with a Saturday Night Live sketch inspired by an iconic Disney movie. In the sketch, Sweeney plays a high school cheerleader who has just returned from vacation to the news that there’s a new star basketball player. Little does she know (or care), the latest addition to …
There was some confusion, but referee Marc Goddard remained in control as he called off the UFC Fight Night 238 main event.
Jos Verstappen added fuel to the fire by suggesting the team “will explode” if Horner remains as principal.
After the 2024 F1 season opener, tempers flared between RB teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains in the spotlight.
Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco. The Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. According to Heyman's report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined. The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
REGINA — Howard fists pumped in triumph on the ice and on the bench at the Canadian men's curling championship Saturday when Ontario's Scott Howard threw a walk-off double takeout for the first Brier win of his career as a skip. The son of four-time Canadian and world champion Glenn — who is coaching Scott's foursome in Regina — skimmed a guard and made the double to score three for a 7-5 win over B.C.'s Catlin Schneider. Scott was under pressure with just 18 seconds remaining on Ontario's time
Some reports indicate the trade market for Justin Fields has been slow, but others are saying a deal could be coming soon.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Nottingham Forest referee analyst Mark Clattenburg criticises a decision made in the build-up to Liverpool's winner at the City Ground on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES — Canada is through to the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinals by the skin of its teeth. Canada needed extra time — and a lifeline from goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in second-half stoppage time — to dispatch a stubborn Costa Rica side 1-0 Saturday and move on to the final four, against either the second-ranked U.S. or No. 23 Colombia, who square off Sunday. Costa Rica only made it to the knockout round via a drawing of lots. But the 43rd-ranked Central Americans refused to yield to 10th-ran