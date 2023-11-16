Tobias Harris rocks the rim

CBC

An Air Canada flight was caught on video making a rocky landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday.The video, shot by Michael Yaneff from Wake Turbulence Aviation and posted on YouTube, shows flight AC002 from Tokyo slamming into the runway and bouncing from side to side before landing. Air Canada said the plane was caught in crosswinds while arriving in Toronto."I've never seen anything like this," said Yaneff. "It literally took my breath away because it was terrifying. I tho