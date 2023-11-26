Tobias Harris rises up and throws it down

The scandal-plagued congressman also called the Ethics Committee chairman a "pussy" and said his colleagues miss votes "because they're too hungover."
Websites appeared to report in late 2023 via Facebook and Instagram ads that Wendy's had plans to close down. However, this was false.
Bruce Willis's daughter Scout shared a bittersweet video to Instagram, holding hands with her dad as the family celebrated Thanksgiving - see photo
He described the editorial staff as “BAD WRITERS!" Later, the former president went after The Atlantic The post Donald Trump Calls Delayed Forbes Sale ‘Really Bad News’ for ‘Your Favorite President, ME’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The Princess Royal persuaded the King to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, according to a new book.
Beware of terrorists bearing gifts. Compassionate goals and unrelenting war make for a complex mix. While freeing Hamas’s October 7 victims is laudable, there are right and wrong ways to do so. There are costs as well as benefits. Here, Hamas has won a significant victory. Whether the deal sets a definitively negative precedent for Israel remains unclear, but it casts doubt on whether it will attain its legitimate goal of eliminating Hamas’s terrorist threat.
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday.
Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, some top GOP donors are reluctant to back former President Donald Trump, and are becoming enthusiastic about Nikki Haley instead.
Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger looked breathtaking in this stunning chainmail mini dress transformation
The 'Modern Family' alum danced with her sister and niece at the family gathering and posed for a photo with her son
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
Ex-president is suing the veteran journalist and his publishers for trying to ‘capitalise’ off of his ‘valuable’ voice
Finland does not intend to negotiate with Russia at the state leadership level regarding the situation on the eastern border, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in an interview with the Finnish newspaper HS on Nov. 25.
Mario Anzuoni/ReutersMeghan Markle claims there were two people in the royal household who had “concerns” over the skin color of her and Prince Harry’s then-unborn first child, Archie—one a member of the royal family, and the other either a member of the family, or member of the extended royal household. Their names and references to “conversations” were written by Meghan in private letters to King Charles in 2021 after the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sun reports. The ro
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry will be away from the Chicago Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry hasn't played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday's 4-3 victory over Toronto. “It's been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that's about all I'm able to provide,” Davidson said. Perry was acquired from Tam
Ukrainian units compete to target Russian soldiers in the city Avdiivka, where Russian forces have suffered heavy losses.
Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum, who paid off more than $300,000 of debt and hit a seven-figure net worth, share the three index funds they invest in.
While outwardly expressing full support for Ukraine, behind closed doors in Berlin and Washington plans are being hatched to force Ukraine into talks with Russia to freeze the war on its current front lines, German newspaper BILD said in a report published on Nov. 24.
The former president reportedly ranted about "so-called Christians."