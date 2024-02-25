Tobias Harris with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
Call it basket-brawl. In the fourth quarter in New Orleans on Friday night, the Miami Heat and Pelicans got into a huge fight. Things started when Pelicans star Zion Williamson went up and missed a shot, complaining that he was fouled. After Miami’s Jimmy Butler rebounded the ball, Williamson stole it back in the paint, …
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.
ATLANTA (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors win for the second straight game since the All-Star break, 123-121 over the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists for Toronto. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 24 points. De'Andre Hunter added 22 points.
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night. Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami's Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said.
Friday night saw multiple brawls in the NBA, with four players getting ejected in the Heat-Pelicans clash. Another scuffle occurred in the Warriors-Hornets game involving players like Lester Quinones and Grant Williams. While not as intense as the ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected after a scuffle early in the fourth quarter in the Heat's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Heat reserve Thomas Bryant and two Pelicans — Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, also were ejected after fisticuffs erupted with 11:19 left and Miami leading 84-81. The scuffle began after Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler, and Kevin Love grabbed Williamson to prevent an uncontested lay
Fred VanVleet scored 23 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 22 points and 16 rebounds and the Houston Rockets withstood Phoenix's late surge to beat the Suns 114-110 on Friday night. "There's a lot of different ways to win in the NBA and we're finding that out and learning that as a group and tonight was a good night for us," VanVleet said. Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Phoenix, coming off a loss in Dallas the night before.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a pullup 21-footer with 10.3 seconds left for the five-point lead. Lillard had 21 points, 10 assists and a season-high nine rebounds.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Terance Mann had a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 101-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Paul George added 14 points for Los Angeles and Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 29 points. GG Jackson had with 11 points, Ziaire Williams scored 10.
The Hornets’ 97-84 loss to Golden State on Friday night marked the first time Dell Curry analyzed an NBA game featuring his two sons.
Daryl Morey had video of an attempted moon landing on mute on his laptop as he explained the role of data analytics in the NBA when, suddenly, a crowd of people clapping popped up on the screen. Morey paused the conversation as Intuitive Machines employees cheered the first U.S. touchdown on the moon in more than 50 years. Morey and his wife have a great interest in space exploration.
Los Angeles Lakers (31-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-24, eighth in the Western Conference)Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Suns take on Los Angeles.The Suns are 6-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 117.4 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.The Lakers are 6-5 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is eighth in th
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota dropped into a tie with Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead at 39-17. The Thunder routed Washington 147-106 earlier Friday. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a pullup 21-foote
