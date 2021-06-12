Tobias Harris with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

The Canadian Press

ROME (AP) — Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed Friday just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener. After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. Now Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne both scored after an