Toasty Sunday with highs in the mid-90s
It's going to be a toasty Sunday as we prepare for a high in the mid-90s.
MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad
OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl
GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group
TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug
Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. Leylah Annie Fernandez, of Laval, Que., ranked 20th in the world, will next face
TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea
CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas
Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?
MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that
Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.
CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn
First-round series simply don't come any bigger.
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the
The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the