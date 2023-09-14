TNF Player Props - Jalen Hurts

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz explains whether or not the Eagles QB will go over/under 9.5 rushing attempts in Week 2.

Video Transcript

- I'll give you a prop that's still on the offensive side of the ball for Philly, but it's a little different. I actually love that Jalen Hurts over 9 and 1/2 rushing attempts in this one. If you look back last year, he had over 9 rushing attempts at about half the games. The last time these two teams played, he had over 9 attempts.

And then, you factor in Thursday Night Football. Last year, I was lucky enough to make a lot of money playing one basic thing. Whatever the rushing prop is for a rushing caliber quarterback on Thursday Night Football, you take it because, frankly, there's less time for everybody to game plan. It feels like everybody's less comfortable in the process.

And that means more opportunity for the quarterbacks just to do what's most comfortable for them. If Jalen Hurts is running around trying to figure it out, he has the easy opportunity. And if they commit, as I think they will, to trying to figure out any way to stop that deep ball from happening, that's going to give us big running lanes for Jalen Hurts. I think 9 and 1/2 rushes is pretty easy for him to get over. So that's a prop that I like.