TNF - Broncos vs. Chiefs | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team analyzes the potential impact of Travis Kelce's ankle injury on Kansas City's offense against the Broncos.
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm after a household accident in September. Njoku showed off the injury on Instagram.
Deion Sanders had some choice words about late game times and expressed gratitude his team is leaving the Pac-12 and its late games behind.
It sounds like the blowout in the Canucks-Oilers game wasn't only happening on the ice.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down why these six players could falter in Week 6, headlined by a rookie QB who's been excellent so far.
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
The Edmonton Oilers may be coming into the year as Stanley Cup favourite, but they sure didn't play that way Wednesday night.
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy trade landscape, suggesting five players to trade and two to target in deals.
Cameron Smith says golf's world rankings are "almost obsolete" because of their "ridiculous" refusal to award ranking points to Liv Golf events.
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa discusses ways he has evolved
Dana White doesn't appreciate how the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency went about announcing the news of its partnership ending with the UFC.
Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea. The PGA Tour announced the three-month suspension Wednesday and said the 32-year-old An cooperated during the process and accepted his suspension. The FedEx Cup fall swing is primarily for players trying to secure their PGA Tour cards for next season.
Yes, Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest draw, but Daniel Cormier isn't sure that he deserves to headline a milestone event.
The league's decision to ban Pride Tape isn't sitting well with a number of NHL players — including the world's best.
You're going to need that, Connor.
Harry Maguire says he and Manchester United "will have a chat about things" if his game time continues to be limited by manager Erik ten Hag. Maguire - who was stripped of the club captaincy this summer - started his first match this season in Saturday's win over Brentford and is in Gareth Southgate's England squad for games with Australia and Italy.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court plans to soon hear the NFL's appeal of a ruling denying a request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league from a public courtroom into closed-door arbitration. The lawsuit, filed in November 2021, accuses the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to force Gruden to resign as the Raiders' head coach by leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that no one disputes Gruden sen
If given the chance to draft again today — using September ADP — what would that team look like if selecting from the eighth pick of a 12-team fantasy league? Scott Pianowski shares his mock.