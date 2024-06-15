TJ Friedl's solo home run (4)

- Advertisement
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
The Tarheels take the first win of the tournament with a single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt to score the winning run in a walk-off.
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
Redick hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.