TJ Friedl's game-tying bunt
TJ Friedl hits a sacrifice bunt and reaches on a fielding error, scoring Jonathan India and tying the game at 2-2 in the top of the 7th
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 90–80 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday before the team retired Maya Moore's jersey.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
The 2024 college football season is here.
Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to grab 20 rebounds in two consecutive games after reaching that total in the Chicago Sky's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.
The Chiefs didn't risk any injuries to starters in the preseason finale.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.