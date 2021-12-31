Tire Store Destroyed as 115 MPH Winds Hit Arvada, Colorado

A Discount Tire location in Arvada, Colorado, was left in ruins on December 30, after wind gusts as strong as 115 mph hit the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Arvada officials said they were responding to a “roof collapse” at the location on Thursday afternoon and were working to stabilize the structure. Dashcam footage taken near the store captured the moment heavy winds inflicted damage on it.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of nearby Louisville and Superior, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” fire conditions.

This video, taken in Arvada on Thursday, shows damage to the Discount Tire location. Credit: Seth Garland via Storyful