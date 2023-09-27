Tire shop destroyed in three-alarm fire Wednesday morning
2 suspects arrested with murder in the killing of missing Thibodaux man found in bayou
Tim Flanigan/WLUK via APWarning: This story contains graphic description of violence.A Wisconsin woman on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering and decapitating her lover in a meth-fueled rendezvous last year—despite a plea from her victim’s father for leniency. “Everybody makes bad choices and I think there’s a lot of hope for you,” Michael Thyrion, the father of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, said of Taylor Schabusiness during an extraordinary appea
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
Fred Cain III, 69, was arrested in Oregon after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of Jeremy Stoner in 1987
Kremlin via ReutersA day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov bizarrely published a video of his 15-year-old son beating up a man in police custody to show how “proud” he was of the teen, the Kremlin has preemptively sought to shut down any talk of the scandal.Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s official spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, before even being asked about the controversy: “I will not comment on the story with Kadyrov’s son.” When asked to clarify why he was refusing t
When Toronto police raided the workshop of renowned gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in November 2021 and shot him to death, questions swirled.But while some details have since emerged, a few questions have remained: who was the lone customer inside the workshop during the raid that day in rural southern Ontario? And, what does that witness say happened?A recently filed $2.6 million lawsuit sheds some light on that mystery.A statement of claim filed in London Superior Court by a man using the initials C.
A Windsor, Ont., police officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa, Windsor police said Tuesday.According to a media statement, Sgt. Deler Bal was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by the Ottawa Police Service on Sept. 23.The charges against Bal follow "an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant," police said. The officer will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, they added. Members of Windsor p
An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room near Philadelphia International Airport.
The House speaker wanted the New Jersey senator to resign, but he changed his mind after someone asked why he hadn't asked Santos to do the same.
The details are revealed in a pre-sentencing document prepared by the convicted rapist's probation officer The post Danny Masterson Lists ‘Farm’ as Primary Source of ‘Stable’ Income From ‘Grapes and Wine’ – Acting Residuals 2nd appeared first on TheWrap.
The man was booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
One of the men spoke to a biker’s girlfriend, prosecutors say.
A man fatally shot in northwest Winnipeg last week was accused of extortion and sending money to gang associates in India, according to police documents in that country.Sukhdool Singh Gill, who also went by the alias Sukha Duneke, was known as a notorious criminal in India for allegedly organizing hits on rival gang members there, according to Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi."He has a network in Punjab which carries out hits for money or vario
A man with a criminal history spanning nearly 40 years has been declared a dangerous offender for the second time —only this time, 56-year-old John Francis Norman Dionne is being locked up indefinitely.In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Darlene Jamieson of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said there was no way the risk Dionne poses could be safely managed in the community."I am of the view that Mr. Dionne continues to pose a substantial risk of future violence," Jamieson wrote in her decision.
Chad Doerman, 32, is scheduled to face a jury next July
HALIFAX — American and Canadian police displayed a table full of drugs and cash on Monday as they described how a traffic stop in Nova Scotia in May led to one of the largest cocaine busts in western New York state a few months later. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle on May 26 that had travelled from Ontario to Nova Scotia, and found 40 kilograms of cocaine inside. They arrested a 52-year-old man who they allege was on his way to Halifax-based drug dealers. That traffic stop helped investigators
The victim died after being attacked in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday.
A Saskatoon prosecutor says that people in leadership positions were offside when they publicly attacked a security guard who was recorded arresting an Indigenous woman outside a grocery store in April 2021.The security guard, Cameron McMillan, lost his job and professional license after the video of his arrest of Annette Custer went viral.In a statement at the time, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said seeing the video made him feel angry and said, "We can't ignore as a community that not everyon
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
Federal prosecutors presented tearful testimony Tuesday from the mother of a sickly toddler who was whisked away from his Georgia home by relatives without her permission to a remote desert encampment in northern New Mexico where he died. Four family members, including the boy's aunts, are facing kidnapping or terrorism charges, or both, that stem from an August 2018 raid in search of the 3-year-old boy at a squalid encampment near the Colorado line. Authorities said they found the suspects living with 11 hungry children without running water at the encampment encircled by berms of tires with an adjacent shooting range where guns and ammunition were seized.
He told the FBI that “he may have hurt his family,” officials say.