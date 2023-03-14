Tips sought after dog found in Plant City with zip ties, electrical wire embedded in neck
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help after a dog was found abandoned in Plant City with zip ties and electrical wire embedded in her neck. Hillsborough Animal Control received a phone call last month about a stray dog in a wooded area. Animal Control officers discovered the animal on Henry George Road near Old Hopewell Road in Plant City. "There were no homes in the area so we weren't able to go out. Animal control wasn't able to go out and ask around to see maybe who knew this animal or where it came from because there just wasn't anybody around," said Chelsea Waldeck with The Pet Resource Center.