Tips sought after dog found in Plant City with zip ties, electrical wire embedded in neck

Storyful

The Long Beach Fire Department in California has asked the owner of a small dog that was rescued from the sea on Saturday, March 11, to come forward.Footage from the fire department shows a lifeguard on a paddleboard with the small white dog.The department said they had been called to the Junipero Beach parking lot at around 6 pm on Saturday after a dog was reported running loose.By the time rescuers arrived at the lot, the dog had swum out to sea.“The little dog made it out to the swim line, and with Rescue Boat 2’s help, LG7 could get the dog on the rescue board and bring it safely to shore,” the department wrote.It urged the owner to contact the City of Long Beach Animal Care Services. Credit: Long Beach Fire Department via Storyful