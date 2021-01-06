Tips For Protecting Your Packages From Porch Pirates
A Brampton man's botched bulgary attempt to swipe a package was caught on camera. Here are some handy tips customers can take to safegaurd their deliveries.
It's safe to say much has changed since the Larry O'Brien Trophy travelled north of the border. Three of Toronto's five starters from that team, Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Marc Gasol, plus one key bench piece, Serge Ibaka, all left for Los Angeles. The title defence season ended in a seven-game, second-round loss to the Boston Celtics. The Raptors haven't played a game in Toronto since March, and now their home is Tampa Bay.All of which is to say: the Raptors are no longer the pre-pandemic, championship Raptors. Perhaps expectations should change.Monday night's blowout loss to the Celtics laid it bare: another blown double-digit lead, the Raptors' fifth of the season after losing just four times like that last season. Some flashes from Pascal Siakam, but nowhere near his all-NBA form. No signs of Aron Baynes and Alex Len coming close to replacing Gasol and Ibaka's production. A general lack of shot-making. "We gotta do this ourselves and probably do a little soul-searching and look ourselves in the mirror and ask what each individual could do better to help contribute to the team and go out there and figure out ways to win," Fred VanVleet said after the game. "That's one thing we gotta do, we just gotta find ways to get the job done, there's no secret recipe, there's a boatload of problems and we gotta find ways to solve them."WATCH | Raptors drop playoff rematch against Celtics:The Raptors are now 1-5 on the season. They head out for four games in six days on the west coast next, which never makes for an easy trip.More stumbles in the pacific time zone could put Toronto in a serious hole 10 games into the shortened 72-game season.Perhaps, given everything, this just isn't the Raptors' season. If that is indeed the case, what should they do?Option 1: Trade Kyle LowryThis section was originally titled "blow it up," but the truth is the Raptors don't have much to sell off besides the greatest player in franchise history. In the last year of his contract, Lowry's value may be somewhat limited, though the Raptors would likely enter a seller's market due to a lack of tanking teams and the ease of the point guard's fit on any contender.A potential return would likely include a first-round pick and a prospect of decent value, helping augment the Raptors' emerging nucleus of VanVleet, Siakam and OG Anunoby, all of whom are locked into the team through 2022-23.Lowry being off the roster would also free up playing time for first-round guard Malachi Flynn. In related news, the team would get worse, though the remaining players could still be enough to make the playoffs, meaning a lottery pick is not necessarily guaranteed. Conversely, dealing Lowry would be a blow to the team's culture and fanbase, and the end of an era. There is something to be said for having your franchise player retire in your colours. Then again, maybe Lowry leaves for nothing in the off-season anyway. The trade deadline is March 25. Option 2: Acquire James HardenIt's only been six games. The Raptors are probably still good. But are they title contenders? In the playoffs, they wouldn't have the best player in series against Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Boston or Philadelphia, and potentially Miami and Indiana too. That's an issue.Last time Masai Ujiri was in this position, he traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. And that worked out.A similar move is staring the Raptors president in the face: James Harden, who reportedly requested a trade out of Houston.Harden lacks Leonard's playoff bonafides and comes with similar questions about his desire to be in Toronto (maybe he'd enjoy Tampa Bay?). But the Rockets superstar is under contract through next season, and unquestionably would lift the Raptors' ceiling.The 32-year-old may not fit the Raptors culture; reported late to training camp after attending a rapper's birthday party and is used to having an offence unto himself — not exactly in line with the Raptors' teamwork ethos.But it's not like Leonard was a natural fit either. And like Leonard, Harden is a franchise-changing player. Any deal would likely centre around Siakam plus an abundance of first-round draft picks.It wouldn't be cheap, but it could be a shot worth taking.Option 3: Trust the processThere is a pandemic, and the Toronto Raptors play their home games in Florida. That crowd was notably pro-Celtics on Tuesday.The loss of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol hurts more than some anticipated, though Baynes isn't as bad as he's shown.Siakam might not be the all-NBA player he was last year, but he'll improve from where he was in the bubble and early in the season.Lowry and VanVleet remain one of the toughest guard duos in the league. There is progress still to come for Anunoby. You still employ one of the best coaches in the league.Get through the season, make the playoffs and then take advantage of the salary cap space that was prioritized over everything else this past off-season. Make every attempt bring Lowry back. Move back to Toronto for next season.Maybe being a true contender this season was never in the cards for the Raptors. But that doesn't mean this team should be blown up.And hey, maybe this was just a six-game blip worth laughing about come playoff time.
Curling Canada has confirmed the dates for the upcoming national mixed doubles championship in the Calgary bubble and formally announced the cancellation of the Canada Cup. The mixed doubles playdowns will be held March 18-25 at the Markin MacPhail Centre, the federation said Wednesday in a release. It will be the third of four competitions operated by Curling Canada in the spectator-free arena. Two Grand Slam of Curling bonspiels will wrap up the six-event schedule at the Canada Olympic Park venue. The winning duo will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship later this year. Dates were previously announced for the Feb. 20-28 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the March 6-14 Tim Hortons Brier and the April 3-11 world men's championship. The Canada Cup, which had been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally scheduled for late November in Fredericton. Sportsnet owns and operates the Grand Slam series. A spokesman said via email that dates for the last two events have not been finalized. The Players' Championship was originally scheduled for April 13-18 and the Champions Cup was set for April 27-May 2. They will likely be played in the same mid-April to early May window. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Returning to the club where he started his playing career, Greg Vanney recalled the challenges of the early days of the Los Angeles Galaxy during his introduction as head coach Wednesday. "We trained at the parking lot outside the Rose Bowl where the grass is," he told a virtual news conference. "There was glass and we would walk around as a team and pick up the glass and put in the garbage. There were manhole covers on the field. "Somehow we managed to get in three championship (games) playing in circumstances like that." Twenty-four years later, Vanney had to show the same kind of adaptability as coach of Toronto FC, which was forced to make East Hartford, Conn., its home base for most of the 2020 MLS season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. For Vanney, it's all about "not looking for problems but finding solutions." He will be doing it on familiar ground in L.A.. "It's a club that I have laid my heart and soul on the field for, as a player," he said of the Galaxy. "And now I'm looking forward to doing so as the manager and coach." Vanney talked up the Galaxy culture and tradition — the team has won a league-leading five MLS titles but the last came in 2014 and the club has missed the payoffs three of the last four seasons. But a storied past is no guarantee for success. "Our legacy means nothing to our future if we don't show up and work every single day and try to build off," cautioned the new coach. "We can't just talk about the five championships that we won. it's about what we do today to prepare for the game on the weekend, to try to get a result and then build off a season and so forth." The Galaxy fired Guillermo Barros Schelotto on Oct. 29. Dominic Kinnear, a former head coach with San Jose and Houston, finished out the season as interim coach "We're very confident moving forward for how we can build back so the Galaxy can be where we belong," said team president Chris Klein. "So an exciting day for us but we know this is just Step 1 in a process and the hard work has to continue." Vanney said his Galaxy will want to play with the ball, offering an attacking brand of soccer while also defending as a team. The 46-year-old preached humility, character, discipline, hard work and sharing a vision. Toronto fans have heard it before — and shared in the rewards during Vanney's work in his six seasons at the TFC helm. Vanney stepped down as Toronto head coach and technical director on Dec. 1, saying he wanted a new challenge. "I'm a builder. I like to build things and I like projects and I like big things," he said at the time. "And this club is in a really, really good place. There's not a lot of building to do. It is an incredible club that is positioned, from where we started to where we are, to be great." He is getting his wish in Los Angeles. Vanney inherits a team that finished 20th out of 26 teams last season at 6-12-4, some 22 points behind second-place Toronto (13-5-5). The Galaxy ranked 18th in scoring (at 1.27 goals a game) and 25th in goals allowed (2.09). The team is still in talks with Boca Juniors about the future of Argentine forward Cristian Pavon, whose loan has expired. It also needs a No. 1 goalkeeper and to find a way to inspire Mexican star striker Javier (Chicharito) Hernandez. Vanney called Hernandez "a world-class goal-scorer," but said the club needs a "clear way" of attacking to help him do what he does best. It has been turbulent times for the Galaxy of late. According to the Los Angeles Times, the team has gone through 66 players, three GMs and four coaches since Bruce Arena left as coach and GM in 2016. Of course, Vanney is no stranger to turnarounds, having helped elevate Toronto from league doormat to perennial contender. Vanney is returning home, having played 193 games in L.A. colours. After being drafted 17th overall in the 1996 MLS college draft, he spent six seasons with the Galaxy before heading to France to join Bastia. He returned to MLS in 2005, playing for FC Dallas, the Colorado Rapids and D.C. United before rejoining L.A. for one final season in 2008. Vanney has unfinished business with the Galaxy. While he won a Supporters’ Shield (1998), CONCACAF Champions’ Cup (2000) and U.S. Open Cup (2001) with L.A., he was on the losing end three times in the MLS Cup final. After stepping down in Toronto, Vanney said he took some time to reflect and talk to his family. "I didn't know if they would have any interest in me," he said of the Galaxy. "The question for me was more around was this the right time … to take on a new job for me personally." But he acknowledged he's not very good at sitting still. "I am a obsessive worker and I'm an obsessive dreamer and vision-type of person," said the father of four. The former U.S. international defender spoke warmly about his time in Toronto. "I made a lot of friends there and a lot of people that I have a lot of respect for," he said. Under Vanney, Toronto won the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in 2017 and the Canadian Championship in 2016, '17 and '18. The team also reached the MLS Cup final in 2017 and 2019 and the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2018. TFC made the playoffs in five of his six years at the helm. Vanney won coach of the year honours from both the MLS and CONCACAF in 2017. Vanney was appointed Toronto's assistant GM and academy director in 2013 before being elevated to head coach and technical director in August 2014. He had previously served as Real Salt Lake's youth academy director (2008-11) and as an assistant coach with Chivas USA (2011-12). Vanney did not offer any details on his coaching staff, although the Los Angeles Times reported that Dan Calichman and Jim Liston, parts of his staff in Toronto, will be joining him in L.A. He spoke highly of Kinnear, while saying he had yet to sit down with him. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
DETROIT — Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team's medical staff.The team announced Hayes' condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
It has been a long journey to the U.S. college football championship game for Canadian receiver John Metchie III. Born in Taiwan, Metchie III moved to Ghana at a young age and grew up in Brampton, Ont., before heading to the U.S. to attend high school. On Monday night, Metchie III will look to help the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in the FBS national championship contest in Miami. Metchie III said the long and winding road he took to Alabama has helped shape him into the player — and person — he is today. "That has taught me to be comfortable being uncomfortable just because I've never been in one place for an extremely long amount of time," the sophomore told reporters Wednesday during a videoconference. "It's always a new environment, which can be uncomfortable for a lot of people but it's kind of taught me to be comfortable being uncomfortable and that helps a lot in sport and in life." Having the support of family — particularly his mother and three older brothers — and friends back home has certainly helped Metchie III deal with the various challenges he's faced along the way. The Alabama receiver certainly comes by his football prowess honestly as one brother, Royce, is a defensive back with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders while the other two also played collegiately in Canada. "The relationships I have with all my brothers and close friends back in Brampton and back home mean everything to me," Metchie III said. "They're the reason why I am the way I am. "They've helped me with everything and continue to be there for me unconditionally." With the COVID-19 pandemic having forced both the CFL and U Sports to cancel their 2020 seasons, the country's football focus has shifted south of the border, where Metchie III and many other Canadians have garnered plenty of attention. The six-foot-one, 195-pound sophomore has registered 47 catches for 835 yards (17.8-yard average) and six TDs in his first full season as a starter with Alabama (12-0), second on the squad behind DeVonta Smith (105 catches, 1,641 yards, 20 TDs), who Tuesday night became the first receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy as U.S. college football's top player. Alabama's quest to earn head coach Nick Saban a sixth national title at the school might have to wait as COVID-19 cases could force the championship game to be rescheduled for Jan. 18. If that happens, though, Metchie III said it won't dramatically impact the Tide's preparation. "I wouldn't say it's too difficult," he said. "I think we just focus on what we have to do to prepare for the game. "Whenever that is . . . I know we'll be ready and well prepared to play." Alabama remains a 7.5-point favourite over the Buckeyes (7-0), who last won the national championship in 2014. Whenever the contest is played, it could be an offensive shootout as both teams are averaging over 40 points per game. "I don't really look at individual matchups a lot but I do look at their defences and their personnel of who we're going to play," Metchie III said. "Their DBs are really long, lengthy, good in coverage. "I think just on my part being prepared, being prepared to face whoever and win my box." Metchie III appeared in all of Alabama's games last year as a freshman, registering four catches for 23 yards. The Tide's '19 receiving corps included Smith and Jaylen Waddle (25 catches, 557 yards, four TDs this year before injury) and current NFL players Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos) and Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders). "He's got this loaded receiver room year in and year out and so some of the names get glossed over," said redshirt senior tight end Miller Forristall. "Metchie is a guy this year who's put his head down and gone to work all summer. "I'd see him at a field here or there just working his butt off trying to find a place in this offence and I really thing he has. He's fun and energetic to be around, a guy with a lot of energy and a smile on his face. He's fun to have on the offence This John Metchie guy is going to be pretty solid." Smith, also a senior, feels Metchie III's familiarity with the culture at Alabama has benefited him tremendously this season. "I believe he's just got more comfortable with being around here," Smith said. "And that's just made him develop more and become a better player." Metchie III said competing daily is the name of the game at Alabama. "You just grow coming to Alabama knowing every day you're going to compete and this place is going to bring the best out of you," he said. "It's going to force the best out of you to be the best version of yourself, for you to be a competitor. "And I think all of those ways I've definitely grown." Metchie III wasn't the least bit surprised to see Smith win the Heisman and is hopeful it's a sign of things to come for others at his position. "It's cool especially it being somebody from Alabama and somebody from our receiver room," Metchie III said. "I definitely hope more wide receivers win the Heisman Trophy coming up." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Teased by a trainer after Russia was eliminated from the world junior hockey championship, Ottawa Senators forward Alex Galchenyuk ended up getting the last laugh. Galchenyuk, who was born in Milwaukee to Belarusian parents, was a member of the United States team that beat Sweden 3-1 in the final of the 2013 world junior event. But one of the Senators' trainers, perhaps unaware of his pedigree, decided to give Galchenyuk the gears after Russia was eliminated 5-0 by Canada in Monday's semifinal. "A few days ago when Team Russia lost, one of the trainers camp up to me and wanted to make fun of me," Galchenyuk said Wednesday. "I told him, 'Do your research because I played for Team U.S.A.'" Galchenyuk's country came through again Tuesday night, with a 2-0 win over Canada in the 2021 final at Edmonton's Rogers Place. "He was pretty quiet today," Galchenyuk said. "We had a good laugh about it. I'm happy for Team U.S.A." While he was able to enjoy the United States' victory after the fact, the 9:30 p.m. ET start time meant he couldn't watch the final live. ""I was sleeping," he said. Defenceman Jake Sanderson, drafted fifth overall by the Senators in 2020, was part of the team that won the fourth gold medal for the U.S. since 2010. "It's probably the fastest gold-medal game I can remember in a long time," Senators head coach D.J. Smith said. "That's a lot of good hockey players out there. One hockey game, anyone can win. "Kudos to the United States for what they did, and what they did throughout the tournament. Canada represented very well, as well." Galchenyuk wasn't the only American playing north of the border who enjoyed his country winning in enemy territory. Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Justin Holl took in the game with teammate Mitch Marner. "Mitch and I were watching and were kind of separately pulling for our teams," Holl said. "U.S.A looked great." Holl said he was impressed with the moxie of tournament MVP Trevor Zegras. Canada was dominant in its run to the final, but Zegras said before the game that the hosts hadn't been tested 5-on-5. He then scored one of the Americans' goals and assisted on the other — with both coming at even strength. "This Zegras guy is unreal," Holl said. "The message that he sent before the game was crazy, but he backed it up I guess. It was fun to watch, and go U.S.A." Ottawa winger Alex Formenton, who helped Canada beat American teammates Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk in the preliminary round en route to a gold medal at the 2018 championship, said Canada could be proud of taking silver. "It brought back some good memories of playing in that tournament," he said. "I'm pretty proud of the Canadians and how well they did at that tournament. I know how tough it is. I think they had a good showing." Did his American teammates let him have it on Wednesday? "It was a little bit tough to walk by them and have them in my ear about that win. But it happens sometimes." Meanwhile, New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba, who was a teammate of Galchenyuk in 2013, found the two Senate races in Georgia competing for his attention Tuesday night. “I was flipping back between world juniors and the Georgia runoff," he said. "Caught a little bit of both. “It was a really fast game. Two really good teams, a lot of high-skilled players.” LEARNING THE LANGUAGE Toronto's Russian players are getting a big boost acclimatizing to life in North America from former Maple Leafs forward Nik Antropov. The native of Kazakhstan has been serving as translator for as part of his player development role with the club that drafted him 10th overall in 1998. He was on hand to help two of the Leafs' Russian players, Ilya Mikheyev and Alexander Barabanov, field questions from reporters at Wednesday's team video conference. "Nik has been a terrific addition to our staff, not only because of the language, he's been great on the skill side of it too," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I've had meetings with both Barabanov and Mikheyev with Nik there to help and make sure they understand and answer questions they might have. But in both cases of Mikky and Bear, their English has come along very nicely to the point that myself and them are able to communicate pretty well." Mikheyev, in fact, was confident enough in his progress to field questions from Wednesday's availability in English. Antropov played nine seasons with Toronto before being traded to the New York Rangers in the 2009-10 campaign. The six-foot-six centre had 193 goals and 272 assists in 788 career NHL games with Toronto, New York and Atlanta/Winnipeg. WATSON LIKES WHAT HE SEES IN OTTAWA Austin Watson was part of some really good teams during a decade spent with the Nashville Predators’ organization. The 28-year-old winger knows the situation with the rebuilding Senators is vastly different, but he sees good days ahead. "It's been really nice to get in here and get after it with the guys," Watson said. "There's a ton of talent with this group, but the competition level and the work ethic out of the guys early on has been amazing." Following some well-documented personal struggles a few seasons ago, he signed a three-year, US$4.5-million contract extension with Nashville in 2019 only to be traded to Ottawa in October. The six-foot-four, 205-pound bruiser, selected 18th overall at the 2010 NHL draft, said his role on a young team trying to take a step in what should be a tough, all-Canadian North Division is simple. "Have that high-energy, high-physicality 200-foot game," said Watson, who has 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 career NHL contests. And while new to Canada’s capital, the Ann Arbor, Mich., product has a history with Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who was an assistant with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires when Watson was with the team in both 2008-09 and 2009-10. "With any player/coach relationship, if you can establish that trust or if you have that, it makes that transition much easier," Watson said. "D.J expects a lot out of us." EARLY OPTIMIST Before Montreal's surprising post-season run in Toronto, Joel Edmundson had a good feeling about the Canadiens. As a defenceman with the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmundson was impressed by the Habs during a visit to Montreal. "It wasn't even just playoffs," said Edmundson, who was traded to Montreal in September before signing a four-year deal with the Canadiens. "Just watching them throughout the season, when we came up here, they beat us and played a really fast game. Just an exciting team to watch. When they traded for me, I wanted to get deal done right away ... I'm a big fan of this franchise." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer says he's confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games this season, while Ontario hasn't made a final decision on games in the province one week ahead of the NHL's opening night. Dr. Jazz Atwal said Wednesday that Manitoba is "confident things will move ahead as planned" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is slated to start Jan. 13. Atwal said the main step remaining is the printing and release of updated public health orders. The office for Ontario's Ministry of Sport did not provide comment after repeated requests asking for information about Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators games. The Leafs' home opener is scheduled for Jan. 13. Quebec, B.C. and Alberta already have given their respective teams the green light to play at home. The season features a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. The league said on Dec. 24 it believed it was free to play in Canada after discussions with health authorities. Provinces with NHL franchises needed to give their approval for games to be played between Canadian teams during the regular season. The federal government approved the start of training camp and the waiving of the 14-day quarantine under "national interest grounds." — With files from Steve Lambert in Winnipeg and Shawn Jeffords in Toronto. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
During a normal season, many of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs defence would leave the facility after a long day of practice and meetings and head to safety Tyrann Mathieu's house for weekly Thursday night festivities.Some would be playing cards in the corner. Others watching the NFL game on TV. Plenty of wings would be eaten, especially by those big defensive tackles. They would laugh and joke, discuss the serious and not-so-serious.“We're just bonding. We're just talking,” Mathieu explained, “about how we grew up, life outside the game. Talking about relationships, motivation. A lot of different conversations take place at Tyrann's place.”The Super Bowl champs had to find other ways to bond this season, though.With the spectre of COVID-19 looming over them each week, the Chiefs were forced to eschew such get-togethers in order to keep the virus at bay. They would go through the same practices and meetings, albeit socially distanced, but then scatter at the end of the day, each heading home to their families or pets or an empty house to await another day of work.Those bridges that are built during voluntary summer workouts were never erected, because those summer workouts never took place. Those bonds that formed during minicamp never materialized, because there was never a minicamp. All of those long, hot practices at training camp still happened, but it wasn't quite the same — there was no rough-housing in the cold tub after a workout, or good-natured ribbing in the dining hall, where players instead had to eat in small groups.What the Chiefs did have was the luxury of many returning players.Most of those close relationships were forged last season, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in five decades. And while a few players left in free agency, the vast majority of the roster returned intact, allowing them to essentially pick up where they left off when the season finally began.They must have been strong: All the Chiefs did was parlay them into a 14-2 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, allowing them to have this week off before the divisional round of the playoffs.“They like each other, being around each other. It helps,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I'm not saying everything is always roses. It's like a family. You get in, you talk through things, you talk everything out, but in general, there's a certain strength you build with time, and I think these guys have developed that, and they laugh and cry together — one of those deals. And they have a good feel on when to bear down and when to mess around. That becomes important.”Also important: Those veterans willing to take the rookies under their wing.Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, linebacker Willie Gay and the rest of the Chiefs' first-year players didn't have those bonds from last season, nor did they have a typical off-season to build them. But the locker room leadership worked hard to incorporate them, despite social distancing and other hurdles that had to be overcome.“We didn't have those Thursday nights at Tyrann's house,” Mathieu said, “so these young men have taken it upon themselves to carry themselves in a way that's respectable. Being around those guys, every day I feel like I'm the oldest guy in the room. I feel like I get a lot of life from those guys.”They've also found ways to have fun, even if it's not in-person card games. Just look at Twitter, where there's been a running gag in which players find an old, often funny and rarely flattering pictures of a teammate to use as their profile pic. Mahomes even drew a chuckle from Reid when he posted a picture of Big Red from his playing days at BYU.“I told Patrick, ‘Thanks for letting me feel young for one more day,’” Reid said with a droll grin. “I mean, that was great. So, I had hair, the whole deal, actually veins in the arm. That’s not bad.”The kidding isn't just among stars, either, a testament to the close-knit nature of the entire locker room. Take tight end Travis Kelce, who posted a picture of sun-burned practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter from college.“You can talk and do those different types of tings, you just can't be around people for long periods of time, which is definitely different,” Mahomes said. “This last week in practice, we were letting the (backup) guys get reps and me and Travis were off to the side. I'd talk to him, walk away for a little while, talk to him again, move away. Which can be a good thing. You end up talking to everybody on the team, not just one or two guys.”Maybe the pandemic has helped the Chiefs to form those bonds after all.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press
The NBA is urging teams to make increased commitments toward providing mental health resources to players and staff, releasing updated guidelines Wednesday to reflect the challenge of playing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The league told teams they should establish “education and awareness materials focused on managing mental health during times of uncertainty and coping strategies for addressing the emotional toll of the pandemic.”“Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, taking care of one’s mental health and having access to resources are important aspects of managing the feelings of anxiety, uncertainty, and stress that have characterized much of 2020 and will in all likelihood be present during the 2020-21 season,” the league wrote in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.The NBA has mandated that teams offer access to mental health professionals in recent seasons — a program the league calls Mind Health was launched nearly three years ago — but that obviously predates the pandemic and how countless aspects of day-to-day life has changed in recent months.Most arenas don’t have fans and those that do only allow a limited number of people at games. Players and coaches are tested daily, travel parties have been pared down from what used to be normal and, starting Tuesday, those on the bench to start a game must wear masks until they enter the contest. Those are a few of the ways the NBA has changed amid the virus.“All this is a little bit like the Twilight Zone,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about the mental strain of playing amid a pandemic. “Everything looks the same. In many ways, it can operate in a similar way. But we all know it is different. And that has a different effect on different people, for sure.”Part of the new guidance from the league: that social distancing guidelines still need to be followed when mental health services are provided at a team facility, and that teams should offer “ample availability for telehealth services” where players can meet with mental health professionals.Those are in addition to existing requirements put in place last year and remaining for the 2020-21 season regarding making mental health professionals available to players on a voluntary basis, having a licensed psychiatrist available to assist players with any issues, having procedures in place to ensure confidentiality and, more recently, offering services that “should be culturally competent ... and meet the needs of the diverse NBA community.”“We’re trying to have an environment where everybody feels like they can come to our team setting, plug in, be themselves, focus on their craft and be around like-minded people,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “What we believe is if we build that environment where everybody is thriving ... then if there are stressors that are related to health or where we’re at as a country or just the natural stressors of an NBA season, then that environment can raise the level of our players and we can all support each other.”In a separate move Wednesday, the National Basketball Coaches Association released the quarterly health bulletin that it sends to members, also addressing mental health.“The usage of mental health tools and support platforms has increased as have the modalities to assist those in need. These include meditation apps, journaling, engaging in therapy with a professional or a support group as well as other mindful techniques, such as yoga," the NBCA wrote.Mental health has been a priority for the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association in recent years, especially after players like Cleveland’s Kevin Love and San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan opened up about their inner struggles with anxiety and other issues. Many players also spoke out this past summer about the strain of being isolated during the NBA's restart bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press