Tips for making it home for the holidays safely

DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se
NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We
Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam
SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi
VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro
DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical