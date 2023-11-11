Tips to avoid COVID-19, flu and RSV this holiday season
Symptoms have shifted since the beginning of the pandemic. Keep an eye out for these signs of an infection.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's provincial health officer says people living or working on poultry farms should "prioritize" getting influenza vaccinations as avian flu spreads among flocks this fall. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while avian flu does not transmit easily from birds to humans, infections "can happen and are very concerning" because of the potential for the virus to mix with human influenza and mutate into something much more contagious. Henry told a news briefing that health officials are
There are growing calls for the Alberta government to put the brakes on its plan to gut Alberta Health Services and restructure health-care delivery in the province.Front-line workers and unions say they weren't consulted about the plan to hive off health-care provision into four new organizations, and they worry the move will drive health-care workers away and jeopardize patient care."I'm very angry," said Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta.She's concerned the overhaul wil
It's about saving a minute here, a minute there, which is why the stroke patient isn't even transferred to a bed or changed into a johnny shirt, and is instead rolled to their CT scan on the same ambulance stretcher that rushed them to hospital.It all happens so quickly — the process has been compared to a car-racing pit crew — that sometimes the patient is even hooked to an intravenous line with a blood clot-busting drug before they leave the scanning room.And there is a chance — one that didn'
Covid-19 hasn’t gone away, and it won’t any time soon. It’s now part of the landscape of health threats. Although the coronavirus continues to kill and cause lasting damage, our immunity, vaccines and treatments have tamed the pandemic.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is requiring state health officials to develop an outreach program to educate parents and doctors about the harmful impacts of medically unnecessary treatments performed on young children born intersex. The measure, which was signed into law on Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul, aims to bring awareness to people born with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions of male or female. New York City Council implemented a similar me
NEW YORK (AP) — Surgeons have performed the world’s first transplant of an entire human eye, an extraordinary addition to a face transplant — although it’s far too soon to know if the man will ever see through his new left eye. An accident with high-voltage power lines had destroyed most of Aaron James’ face and one eye. His right eye still works. But surgeons at NYU Langone Health hoped replacing the missing one would yield better cosmetic results for his new face, by supporting the transplante
Recent developments:Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are mostly stable.Its individual trends range from moderate to very high.RSV activity is generally moderate, while flu activity is mostly low.Nine more local COVID deaths have been reported.The latestThe city's COVID-19 numbers to watch are again mostly stable at levels ranging from moderate to very high in this week's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) updates.It has a generally moderate amount of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity and a generally l
I am not an anti-vaxxer but… On 29 April 2021, Lisa Shaw, a clever, sensible, creative, mischievous, award-winning presenter at BBC Radio Newcastle, had her first Covid vaccination. Like millions of us, Lisa was delighted and relieved to get her jab. Not only did the 44-year-old mother of one feel she was doing her bit to keep her community safe (Lisa had been astonished a few weeks earlier when a girlfriend had said she wasn’t getting jabbed), she was excited “to give her mam a hug”.
Surgeons have performed the world's first ever whole-eye transplant, a feat hailed as a breakthrough despite the patient not yet regaining his sight. Doctors "never expected it to work at all", patient Aaron James said, but the eye has shown signs of health, such as functioning blood vessels and a promising retina. It has been six months since the 21-hour surgery, performed during a partial face transplant in New York, but the surgeon who led the procedure said Mr James, 46, may yet see out of his left eye again.