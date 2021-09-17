Tiny Quokka Munches on Flower at Adelaide Zoo

A tiny quokka was caught munching on a red flower at the zoo in Adelaide, Australia, in footage posted on September 14.

Amelia Kennett uploaded the video to Instagram after recording the animal, also known as the short-tailed scrub wallaby, snacking on the plant.

Adelaide Zoo says quokkas are “often described as the happiest animals in the world,” and “they spend their days eating, napping and getting lots of pats from zoo visitors.” Credit: Amelia Kennett/ZoosSA via Storyful