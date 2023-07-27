Tiny Chick Rescued From Florida Drain Reunited With Mother Hen

A small chick stuck in a storm drain was rescued by deputies outside the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) buildings in Ybor City, Florida, on Tuesday, July 25, and reunited with its mother who was waiting nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

Footage released by the HCSO on Thursday shows deputies reaching down through an open grate, saving the chick, and releasing it back it the care of its mother.

“HCSO’s mission to serve and protect recently included a baby chick stuck in a sewer drain!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Shoutout to Lieutenant Stearns and Deputy Trainor for their willingness to get their hands dirty to reunite a hen with her chick!” they said. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff via Storyful