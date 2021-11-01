Timothée Chalamet rumoured to be dating 'French Dispatch' co-star Lyna Khoudri
DeuxMoi reported a source leaking that the two French actors are an item!
On the ropes early in Atlanta, the Astros stormed back to send the series back to Houston for Game 6.
The Lions' loss on Sunday was beyond ugly.
Kelly Olynyk was thrown hard to the ground after Kevin Durant shoved him trying to get through a screen.
Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim's career points record in the Ducks' 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The NHLPA will discuss Donald Fehr's future as head of the players' union.
Remember Trevor Siemian? The Buccaneers will after Sunday.
Player safety should be paramount. So should getting calls right when brain health is at risk.
The Browns would probably love to unload their enigmatic receiver at the trade deadline, but his value has never been lower.
Dalton Del Don recaps all the fantasy action from Sunday's games in Week 8.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 9 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
One beat writer called it "one of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen."
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their No. 1 defender to a long-term contract below free market value, but the deal will still complicate matters for management.
Ridley will miss his second game of the season with what's being deemed a personal matter.
The Calgary Flames have catered their roster this season to their coach. With a hot start to the year, that decision is paying dividends.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tucker Davidson was in bed Sunday morning when his phone rang with Braves manager Brian Snitker on the line. Five days after watching the World Series opener from a hotel room about 700 miles from the ballpark, the Atlanta prospect was going to start Game 5. "I was pumped," he said. "I was like: `Let's go do this!'" Davidson's journey from World Series viewer to pitcher resulted in neither stardom nor shame. He looked like the inexperienced rookie he is, struggling to throw strike