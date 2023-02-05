Timing out the weekend rain and snow

CBC

As if times weren't tough enough on the pocketbook for Nova Scotians, along comes another blow. Nova Scotia Power customers learned on Thursday their power bills will be rising significantly by the end of 2024. The numbers are seven per cent this year and another seven per cent in 2024. "This increase is appalling," said Denise Daley, the executive director of the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax. "We know people in HRM are already feeling the effects of inflation and that's why