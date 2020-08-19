Timelapse Video Shows Stunning Lightning as Storm Sweeps by San Francisco

The US National Weather Service’s (NWS) Bay Area bureau issued a red flag fire warning as a severe tropical storm battered parts of drought-affected northern California on August 16.

This timelapse video shot by Jeffrey Boyce captures branches of lightning illuminating the sky as a blanket of cloud sweeps over Pacifica, a coastal city just south of San Francisco.

The NWS said the storm system was born out of Tropical Storm Fausto, off Mexico’s west coast. Local media reported the storm sparked dozens of fires and left thousands without electricity in the region. Credit: Jeffrey Boyce via Storyful