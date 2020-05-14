Timelapse Shows Storm Rolling Into Southern Oklahoma at Sunset

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Roosevelt, Oklahoma, on May 13, as a line of storms moved through the area.

Mason Frey posted this timelapse footage of a dramatic shelf cloud and lightning flashes to Twitter.

Frey told Storyful he has a passion for weather-watching and storm-chasing. He explained he was on his way to watch the storms from a different location when he came upon this one forming.

“I watched it for about 30 or so minutes from three different locations,” he said. “The timelapse does not do it justice. When the storm is growing right in front of you, it’s mystifying.” Credit: Mason Frey via Storyful