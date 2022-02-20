Timelapse Shows Snow Squall Sweeping Through State College, Pennsylvania

Snow squalls were forecast to bring localized whiteouts and dangerous travel conditions to parts of central Pennsylvania on Saturday, February 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected across the region into Saturday evening, according to the NWS.

This footage was published by meteorology student @Jacob_weather, who described it as showing weather conditions in State College. Credit: @Jacob_weather via Storyful