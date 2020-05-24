Timelapse Shows Smoke Rising From San Francisco's Pier 45

A four-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse on San Francisco’s Pier 45 in the early hours of May 23, resulting in damage to seafood processing buildings and equipment.

Flames and thick smoke from the blaze were visible from several miles away. This footage shared by the Nevada Seismological Lab shows smoke rising over the city as the fire broke out just after 4 am on Saturday morning.

A total of 150 firefighters responded to the scene, and one firefighter was injured in the fire with a severe laceration to his hand, ABC 7 reported.

A representative for Water2Table, who said the business suffered $15,000 in damage, told the outlet that the fire could be “disastrous for the local fishing community” as fish from Fisherman’s Wharf was shipped both to the state and nationwide.

Firefighters managed to save the historic World War II ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien Liberty, which was docked close to the fire. A representative for the ship said it appeared to suffer minimal damage, and thanked firefighters for their efforts. Credit: ALERTWildFire & Nevada Seismological Laboratory via Storyful